TN CM says his gesture goes viral; AIADMK chief slams it as ''vain pride''

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-03-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 10:25 IST
A hand gesture made after the seat-sharing talks with the Congress that it has been 'successfully finished' has gone viral on social media, Chief Minister and the DMK President M K Stalin has said. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami took potshots at the claim made by Stalin, stating that everything in the DMK rule, including safety for women, law and order, has ''come to an end.'' Stalin, while taking part in a wedding in the family of Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on March 5, said, ''After finalising an agreement with an alliance party (Congress), in a way that everyone would appreciate, I left the venue (Anna Arivalayam).'' ''You would have seen the visuals of me getting into the car after finalising the agreement and the gesture I made by raising my hand, stating 'it's over'. That was not something I had planned. As I was walking to the car, the media personnel standing there, were kept asking me whether the talks were over. I responded by making that gesture and said, it is finished'', the chief minister recalled. The spontaneous hand gesture made has gone viral on social media, and it is being shared to say, ''everything is settled, all finished,'', Stalin noted. Responding to the gesture, Palaniswami, in a social media post, said, ''The chief minister, who is supposed to protect law and order, speaks with vain pride that the gesture he showed has become viral.'' ''In the DMK rule, everything, including law and order, women's safety and social justice has come to an end,'' the Leader of the Opposition said. Late on March 4 (Wednesday), at the Anna Arivalayam, party headquarters, the DMK and Congress sealed their seat-sharing deal for the upcoming Assembly polls, effectively putting to rest speculations that questioned the continuance of their alliance as power-sharing demand by some in the national party had threatened to derail ties. After rounds of negotiations, the DMK allotted 28 assembly seats to Congress and one Rajya Sabha seat for the March 16 biennial election. Stalin, after taking part in the discussion, while leaving the venue, made a gesture to the media personnel, the video of which was widely shared on social media.

