LPG Shortage Sparks Protests: Odisha Consumers Demand Action

The alleged shortage of LPG cylinders has sparked widespread protests across Odisha, with road blockades reported in several regions. Frustrated consumers are complaining of significant delays in receiving refilled cooking gas cylinders, leaving many households in distress.

In Jajpur town, residents expressed their anger by blocking roads with empty LPG cylinders after finding a distributor's office shut, displaying a 'No Stock Today' notice. Accusations have arisen that some distributors are withholding supplies to sell them at inflated black market prices.

Meanwhile, in Keonjhar district, the road blockade on Keonjhar–Sanaghagara route was lifted following police intervention, which led to a promise from distributors to supply cylinders based on a waiting list. While officials urge calm and assure that stocks are sufficient, shortages continue to affect local markets and push people towards alternative cooking methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)