Left Menu

LPG Shortage Sparks Protests: Odisha Consumers Demand Action

Protests erupted across Odisha due to an alleged shortage of LPG cylinders, with consumers facing delays in receiving refills. Some residents resorted to road blockades, accusing distributors of black-market sales. The shortage has forced many to seek alternative cooking methods, while officials emphasize that sufficient stock is available.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:06 IST
LPG Shortage Sparks Protests: Odisha Consumers Demand Action
  • Country:
  • India

The alleged shortage of LPG cylinders has sparked widespread protests across Odisha, with road blockades reported in several regions. Frustrated consumers are complaining of significant delays in receiving refilled cooking gas cylinders, leaving many households in distress.

In Jajpur town, residents expressed their anger by blocking roads with empty LPG cylinders after finding a distributor's office shut, displaying a 'No Stock Today' notice. Accusations have arisen that some distributors are withholding supplies to sell them at inflated black market prices.

Meanwhile, in Keonjhar district, the road blockade on Keonjhar–Sanaghagara route was lifted following police intervention, which led to a promise from distributors to supply cylinders based on a waiting list. While officials urge calm and assure that stocks are sufficient, shortages continue to affect local markets and push people towards alternative cooking methods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026