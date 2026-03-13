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Remembering Kushal Das: Architect of Modern Indian Football

Kushal Das, a veteran sports administrator and former general secretary of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), passed away at 66. Known for organizing the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India, Das significantly contributed to Indian football's development over 12 years as AIFF secretary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:06 IST
Remembering Kushal Das: Architect of Modern Indian Football
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran sports administrator and former All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary, Kushal Das, passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Delhi. At 66, Das left behind a legacy of significant contributions to Indian football, including the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup organisation in India.

Das, who served as AIFF general secretary for 12 years, resigned in 2022 for health reasons. Before his role in football administration, he was the Chief Financial Officer at the International Cricket Council (ICC) and International Management Group (IMG) India. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey and other colleagues have extended their condolences to Das's family.

During his tenure, the AIFF made significant strides, including India's qualification for three AFC Asian Cup tournaments and hosting rights for the AFC Women's Asian Cup and FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in 2022. He was instrumental in launching the Indian Super League and the Golden Baby Leagues, fortifying grassroots football in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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