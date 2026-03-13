Family Court Chaos: Estranged Husband's Acid Attack and Poison Ingestion
A 75-year-old man reportedly attacked his estranged wife with an acid-like substance in a Surat family court, later consuming poison. The couple, undergoing maintenance recovery proceedings, have a history of legal battles. Both were hospitalized, highlighting recurring domestic violence disputes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:07 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, a 75-year-old man allegedly hurled an acid-like liquid at his estranged wife during a court appearance in Surat, according to police reports on Friday.
The dramatic incident unfolded within the family court premises, where the couple was present concerning a maintenance recovery case, revealed inspector JA Rathwa from the Umra police station.
The accused, with a tumultuous legal history involving his 61-year-old wife, also ingested poison and was transported to the civil hospital, while the victim received treatment for burn injuries at a private hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fugitive Veteran: Inside the Dramatic Turn of Jordan Goudreau's Legal Battle
Delhi High Court Urges Clarity on Family Court Mediation Practices
Thomas Partey Faces New Legal Battle Over Rape Charges
Pentagon's AI Ban on Anthropic Sparks Legal Battle
Rashmika Mandana Stands Against Privacy Invasion: Legal Battle Ahead