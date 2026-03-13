Family Court Chaos: Estranged Husband's Acid Attack and Poison Ingestion

In a shocking turn of events, a 75-year-old man allegedly hurled an acid-like liquid at his estranged wife during a court appearance in Surat, according to police reports on Friday.

The dramatic incident unfolded within the family court premises, where the couple was present concerning a maintenance recovery case, revealed inspector JA Rathwa from the Umra police station.

The accused, with a tumultuous legal history involving his 61-year-old wife, also ingested poison and was transported to the civil hospital, while the victim received treatment for burn injuries at a private hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)