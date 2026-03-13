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Family Court Chaos: Estranged Husband's Acid Attack and Poison Ingestion

A 75-year-old man reportedly attacked his estranged wife with an acid-like substance in a Surat family court, later consuming poison. The couple, undergoing maintenance recovery proceedings, have a history of legal battles. Both were hospitalized, highlighting recurring domestic violence disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:07 IST
Family Court Chaos: Estranged Husband's Acid Attack and Poison Ingestion
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In a shocking turn of events, a 75-year-old man allegedly hurled an acid-like liquid at his estranged wife during a court appearance in Surat, according to police reports on Friday.

The dramatic incident unfolded within the family court premises, where the couple was present concerning a maintenance recovery case, revealed inspector JA Rathwa from the Umra police station.

The accused, with a tumultuous legal history involving his 61-year-old wife, also ingested poison and was transported to the civil hospital, while the victim received treatment for burn injuries at a private hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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