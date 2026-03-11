Air France Extends Flight Suspensions to Dubai, Riyadh, Tel Aviv, and Beirut

Air France has made the decision to extend its suspension of flights to and from several major cities, including Dubai, Riyadh, Tel Aviv, and Beirut, until March 2026. This move effectively halts services to these destinations for a prolonged period, impacting numerous travelers and operations.

The airline has not disclosed specific reasons for maintaining these suspensions, leaving passengers and industry insiders to speculate on the potential underlying issues. Whether it's related to political tensions, security concerns, or economic factors, the lack of clarity is notable.

This extension signifies a significant adjustment in Air France's operational strategy and echoes the broader uncertainties faced by the global airline industry post-pandemic. The decision will likely have ripple effects across associated sectors, including tourism and local economies of the affected regions.