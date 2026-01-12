Left Menu

Fed Independence Under Threat as Wall Street Wavers

Wall Street futures declined after the Trump administration challenged the Federal Reserve's independence and proposed a credit card interest rate cap. Financial stocks stumbled amid concerns over the central bank's autonomy and potential interest rate cuts. Attention shifts to upcoming earnings and inflation reports influencing Fed decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:04 IST
Fed Independence Under Threat as Wall Street Wavers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street futures took a hit on Monday amid renewed concerns over the Federal Reserve's independence, following the Trump administration's aggressive stance against the central bank. The administration's threat to indict Fed Chair Jerome Powell over his Congressional testimony added to the market's jitters.

Financial stocks suffered, particularly lenders and credit card firms, after President Trump proposed a one-year cap on credit card interest rates at 10%, starting January 20. Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, and Bank of America saw notable declines in premarket trading, as did credit card lender American Express and other consumer finance firms.

Amid this turmoil, the focus now shifts to the upcoming U.S. consumer price inflation report, which is crucial for determining the Federal Reserve's next steps. Additionally, fourth-quarter earnings will be in the spotlight, starting with JPMorgan Chase's report on Tuesday. Despite these challenges, Fed policy is expected to remain data-driven, as assured by Goldman Sachs' Jan Hatzius.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turbulent Times on Wall Street: Central Bank Independence Under Threat

Turbulent Times on Wall Street: Central Bank Independence Under Threat

 Global
2
High Court Denies Bail in Illegal Immigration Case

High Court Denies Bail in Illegal Immigration Case

 India
3
Only Marathi a compulsory language in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis at Mahayuti rally in Mumbai.

Only Marathi a compulsory language in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis at Mahayuti r...

 India
4
Vibrant Gujarat Unveils Pathway to Global Markets for Indian Products

Vibrant Gujarat Unveils Pathway to Global Markets for Indian Products

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026