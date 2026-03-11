UK Markets Tumble Amid Oil Price Volatility and Glum Earnings Reports

On Wednesday, the main UK stock indexes experienced a downturn, influenced by unpredictable oil prices amid continuing concerns from the Middle East conflict and unsatisfactory corporate earnings. At 1103 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 had decreased by 0.6%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 saw a 0.7% decline.

Brent crude rose to more than $90 per barrel as skepticism grew over the International Energy Agency's plans for a record release of reserves, which initially caused a dip in oil prices earlier in the session. The energy index increased by 0.5%, with oil giants Shell and BP gaining roughly 0.5% each as crude prices rebounded.

Most FTSE 350 sub-sectors witnessed drops as investors evaluated mixed corporate updates. Legal & General's shares fell 5.5% after the insurer reported lower profit and solvency ratio, amid CEO Antonio Simoes's restructuring efforts. In contrast, Balfour Beatty's shares surged 7.3% following optimistic profit forecasts due to a strong order book including UK power projects. Meanwhile, Harbour Energy fell 8.7% after a significant shareholder sold 60 million shares at a reduced price.