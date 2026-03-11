UK Markets Tumble Amid Oil Price Volatility and Glum Earnings Reports
UK stock indexes dropped Wednesday due to unstable oil prices linked to Middle East tensions and disappointing corporate earnings. Oil majors like Shell and BP saw slight gains, but most FTSE 350 sub-sectors declined. Notable corporate changes included Legal & General's profit miss and Balfour Beatty's profit forecast rise.
On Wednesday, the main UK stock indexes experienced a downturn, influenced by unpredictable oil prices amid continuing concerns from the Middle East conflict and unsatisfactory corporate earnings. At 1103 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 had decreased by 0.6%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 saw a 0.7% decline.
Brent crude rose to more than $90 per barrel as skepticism grew over the International Energy Agency's plans for a record release of reserves, which initially caused a dip in oil prices earlier in the session. The energy index increased by 0.5%, with oil giants Shell and BP gaining roughly 0.5% each as crude prices rebounded.
Most FTSE 350 sub-sectors witnessed drops as investors evaluated mixed corporate updates. Legal & General's shares fell 5.5% after the insurer reported lower profit and solvency ratio, amid CEO Antonio Simoes's restructuring efforts. In contrast, Balfour Beatty's shares surged 7.3% following optimistic profit forecasts due to a strong order book including UK power projects. Meanwhile, Harbour Energy fell 8.7% after a significant shareholder sold 60 million shares at a reduced price.