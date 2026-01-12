Interest Rate Caps Cloud Financial Sector's Future
President Trump's proposal to cap credit card interest rates at 10% has caused a downturn in global financial stocks. U.S. and UK banks are particularly affected as concerns rise about access to credit and the industry’s future revenue streams. Analysts urge caution, predicting legislative challenges ahead.
On Monday, financial stocks in the United States and UK-listed lenders experienced a significant decrease, heavily impacting global indexes. The downturn followed President Donald Trump's announcement proposing a one-year cap of 10% on interest rates for credit cards, which threatens a key revenue line for the sector. Investors, already troubled by uncertainties around interest rates, now face additional worries regarding the future of value stocks in this environment.
Trump's proposal, slated to start on January 20, lacked details regarding enforcement, which led to a sell-off of shares from major U.S. banks. JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America saw a premarket drop of 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively, with Citigroup and Wells Fargo also notably declining. Critics argue this cap doesn't tackle underlying issues and may shift consumers towards costlier debt options outside traditional banks.
Meanwhile, Barclays' shares hit their lowest point in nearly a month. Analysts at Jefferies indicated Trump's proposal exceeds presidential reach and is unlikely to pass Congress or Senate, as similar legislative attempts have failed in the past. The financial sector's response to these developments will unfold as banks begin reporting their fourth-quarter earnings this week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
