Left Menu

Interest Rate Caps Cloud Financial Sector's Future

President Trump's proposal to cap credit card interest rates at 10% has caused a downturn in global financial stocks. U.S. and UK banks are particularly affected as concerns rise about access to credit and the industry’s future revenue streams. Analysts urge caution, predicting legislative challenges ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:06 IST
Interest Rate Caps Cloud Financial Sector's Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, financial stocks in the United States and UK-listed lenders experienced a significant decrease, heavily impacting global indexes. The downturn followed President Donald Trump's announcement proposing a one-year cap of 10% on interest rates for credit cards, which threatens a key revenue line for the sector. Investors, already troubled by uncertainties around interest rates, now face additional worries regarding the future of value stocks in this environment.

Trump's proposal, slated to start on January 20, lacked details regarding enforcement, which led to a sell-off of shares from major U.S. banks. JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America saw a premarket drop of 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively, with Citigroup and Wells Fargo also notably declining. Critics argue this cap doesn't tackle underlying issues and may shift consumers towards costlier debt options outside traditional banks.

Meanwhile, Barclays' shares hit their lowest point in nearly a month. Analysts at Jefferies indicated Trump's proposal exceeds presidential reach and is unlikely to pass Congress or Senate, as similar legislative attempts have failed in the past. The financial sector's response to these developments will unfold as banks begin reporting their fourth-quarter earnings this week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turbulent Times on Wall Street: Central Bank Independence Under Threat

Turbulent Times on Wall Street: Central Bank Independence Under Threat

 Global
2
High Court Denies Bail in Illegal Immigration Case

High Court Denies Bail in Illegal Immigration Case

 India
3
Only Marathi a compulsory language in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis at Mahayuti rally in Mumbai.

Only Marathi a compulsory language in Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis at Mahayuti r...

 India
4
Vibrant Gujarat Unveils Pathway to Global Markets for Indian Products

Vibrant Gujarat Unveils Pathway to Global Markets for Indian Products

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026