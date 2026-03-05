Euro Zone Banks Navigate Middle East Crisis Amid Inflation Fears

Euro zone banks are confronting limited direct repercussions from the ongoing conflict in Iran, yet substantial concerns remain over how a wavering economy could impact their financial stability. In an interview with Reuters, Pedro Machado, a senior European Central Bank supervisor, highlighted the growing uncertainties stemming from Middle East tensions and volatile private markets.

The threat of escalating conflict in the Middle East has intensified fears of a resurgence in inflation, pressuring growth as the euro zone relies heavily on Gulf suppliers for gas and the Suez Canal for Asian goods. Despite euro zone banks having minor direct exposure to Iran and Israel at 0.7% of core capital, Machado warned of broader risks associated with rising energy prices.

While dismissing the spillover from U.S. private credit turmoil, Machado emphasized the need for vigilance regarding synthetic securitisations. The ECB aims to gather detailed data on these transactions to prevent indirect risks to the banking system from growing unchecked.

