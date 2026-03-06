Maharashtra CID's Unquestionably Hospitable Investigation Raises Eyebrows

The investigation into the fatal plane crash that claimed the life of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has come under scrutiny with allegations from NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar. He questions whether VSR Ventures owner V K Singh, implicated in the crash, received 'royal hospitality' during his questioning by the Maharashtra CID.

Singh, questioned at the CID office regarding the January 28 crash, reportedly spent more time receiving hospitality than giving statements. Pawar highlighted the disparity in treatment, suggesting Singh was treated as a guest, raising questions about potential bias in the investigative process.

Critics, including Pawar, argue the investigation lacks transparency. Allegations have been made that figures within the government might be protecting VSR Ventures. Concerns continue to mount as reports revealed discrepancies about visibility and runway conditions during the crash.

