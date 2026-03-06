Left Menu

Maharashtra CID's Unquestionably Hospitable Investigation Raises Eyebrows

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar questioned the Maharashtra CID's treatment of VSR Ventures owner V K Singh, after a fatal plane crash. Pawar suspects Singh received preferential treatment during questioning. Criticisms include inadequate investigation and alleged VIP treatment amid a probe into potential sabotage or negligence in the crash.

The investigation into the fatal plane crash that claimed the life of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has come under scrutiny with allegations from NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar. He questions whether VSR Ventures owner V K Singh, implicated in the crash, received 'royal hospitality' during his questioning by the Maharashtra CID.

Singh, questioned at the CID office regarding the January 28 crash, reportedly spent more time receiving hospitality than giving statements. Pawar highlighted the disparity in treatment, suggesting Singh was treated as a guest, raising questions about potential bias in the investigative process.

Critics, including Pawar, argue the investigation lacks transparency. Allegations have been made that figures within the government might be protecting VSR Ventures. Concerns continue to mount as reports revealed discrepancies about visibility and runway conditions during the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

