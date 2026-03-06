Across Assist: Revolutionizing India's Assurance Infrastructure

Emerging as a crucial infrastructure layer in an interconnected society, the Assurance category in India is being led by Across Assist. This platform provides real-time response and support for emergencies across multiple sectors, including travel, medical, and automotive, filling a critical need for instant, reliable assistance.

Neeraj Verma, Founder and CEO of Across Assist, emphasizes the necessity of structured, immediate responses in today's globalized world. With a network that spans 90 percent of Indian pin codes and 190 countries globally, Across Assist supports millions by offering a comprehensive emergency response system.

Powered by a robust technology engine, the company's infrastructure includes thousands of providers in medical, automotive, and electronics services, ensuring quick mobilization and efficient handling of crises. As India becomes more connected, Across Assist positions itself as a pioneer in modern risk management.