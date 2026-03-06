Across Assist: Revolutionizing India's Assurance Infrastructure
Across Assist is spearheading the Assurance category in India, offering comprehensive real-time emergency response and support across travel, medical, automobile, and electronics sectors. With a vast network and technology-driven approach, it provides safety and continuity for individuals and enterprises in an interconnected, mobile world.
Emerging as a crucial infrastructure layer in an interconnected society, the Assurance category in India is being led by Across Assist. This platform provides real-time response and support for emergencies across multiple sectors, including travel, medical, and automotive, filling a critical need for instant, reliable assistance.
Neeraj Verma, Founder and CEO of Across Assist, emphasizes the necessity of structured, immediate responses in today's globalized world. With a network that spans 90 percent of Indian pin codes and 190 countries globally, Across Assist supports millions by offering a comprehensive emergency response system.
Powered by a robust technology engine, the company's infrastructure includes thousands of providers in medical, automotive, and electronics services, ensuring quick mobilization and efficient handling of crises. As India becomes more connected, Across Assist positions itself as a pioneer in modern risk management.
ALSO READ
Our govt is focussed on rural prosperity; India has set a goal to add another 3 crore Lakhpati Didi by 2029: PM.
Agriculture is strategic pillar for India's long-term development journey: PM Narendra Modi at a third post-Budget webinar.
Need to make agri sector export-oriented; farmers should take advantage of diverse climate in India: PM.
Weather Woes Slash India's Sugar Output Forecast for 2025-26
Cultural Bridges: 'An Evening in Japan' Strengthens India-Japan Ties in Puri