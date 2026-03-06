Left Menu

Pfizer's Xianweiying to Transform China's Weight Management Market

China has approved Pfizer's GLP-1 treatment Xianweiying for long-term weight management in overweight or obese adults. This market is expected to be worth billions. The drug, licensed from Sciwind Biosciences, marks a major step in Pfizer's strategy in China. It is also approved for treating Type II diabetes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:09 IST
Pfizer's Xianweiying to Transform China's Weight Management Market

China has officially approved Pfizer's innovative GLP-1 treatment, Xianweiying, aimed at long-term weight management for adults struggling with overweight issues or obesity. The approval marks a significant milestone in the competitive weight management market, predicted to grow immensely in the coming years.

Xianweiying, or ecnoglutide, is part of the emerging class of GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs already popular in the Chinese market, dominated by pharmaceutical giants such as Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly, and Innovent Biologics. In February, Pfizer secured mainland China commercialization rights from Chinese biotech company, Sciwind Biosciences, underscoring a strategic move within the global metabolic field.

Despite the buzz, a concrete launch date and pricing details remain undisclosed by Pfizer. Meanwhile, sales of rival products indicate robust market potential, with substantial profits recorded on major e-commerce platforms like Alibaba's Tmall and JD.com.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Land Dispute: Siblings Fatally Beaten in Madhya Pradesh

Tragic Land Dispute: Siblings Fatally Beaten in Madhya Pradesh

 India
2

IIFL Finance Achieves New Heights in Global Sustainability Assessment

 India
3
We are focussing on crop diversification; need to encourage states to increase focus on farm sector, says prime minister.

We are focussing on crop diversification; need to encourage states to increa...

 Global
4
Tragic Loss: Remembering the Brave IAF Pilots in Assam Crash

Tragic Loss: Remembering the Brave IAF Pilots in Assam Crash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026