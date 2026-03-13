Left Menu

Australia's Social Media Ban: Impact on Teen Usage Under Scrutiny

Despite a nation-wide ban, over 20% of Australian teenagers under 16 continue using social media apps. Platforms like TikTok and Snapchat report declines, yet some minors persist in usage. The ban's impact, being monitored by the government and universities, remains significant amidst concerns over its long-term effectiveness.

Updated: 13-03-2026 07:23 IST
Despite Australia's nationwide ban on social media use by those under 16, industry data indicates over 20% of teens are still active on popular platforms like TikTok and Snapchat. Parental control software provider Qustodio's report shows persistent usage amid questions about the effectiveness of current age-gating measures.

The government's effort to restrict access is being monitored alongside university studies to gauge its effect, with early observations suggesting a notable reduction in teen users from December to February. However, some platforms, including YouTube, are still accessible if users do not log in, complicating adherence efforts.

Concerns about a potential shift toward unregulated platforms have not materialized significantly, though a slight increase in WhatsApp usage was noted. As authorities observe the changing landscape, the eSafety Commissioner underscores that system-wide enforcement will focus on non-compliance over time.

