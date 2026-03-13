Australia's Social Media Ban: Impact on Teen Usage Under Scrutiny

Despite Australia's nationwide ban on social media use by those under 16, industry data indicates over 20% of teens are still active on popular platforms like TikTok and Snapchat. Parental control software provider Qustodio's report shows persistent usage amid questions about the effectiveness of current age-gating measures.

The government's effort to restrict access is being monitored alongside university studies to gauge its effect, with early observations suggesting a notable reduction in teen users from December to February. However, some platforms, including YouTube, are still accessible if users do not log in, complicating adherence efforts.

Concerns about a potential shift toward unregulated platforms have not materialized significantly, though a slight increase in WhatsApp usage was noted. As authorities observe the changing landscape, the eSafety Commissioner underscores that system-wide enforcement will focus on non-compliance over time.

(With inputs from agencies.)