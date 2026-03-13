US Grants Temporary Waiver to Ease Oil Market Strain
The Trump administration has issued a temporary authorization allowing countries to purchase Russian oil currently at sea. This move aims to stabilize global energy markets amid rising oil prices and ongoing tensions with Iran.
- Country:
- United States
In a bid to stabilize fluctuating oil prices, the Trump administration has temporarily authorized the purchase of Russian oil stranded at sea by other countries. This decision was announced amidst ongoing hostilities with Iran and was part of efforts to cool down surging energy costs following the outbreak of conflict.
The recently announced waiver mirrors an earlier decision allowing India to buy Russian oil despite sanctions related to the war in Ukraine. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that this measure is short-term and narrowly focused, intended to facilitate the flow of oil supplies without significantly benefiting the Russian government.
'President Trump's pro-energy policies have spurred U.S. oil and gas production to unprecedented levels,' Bessent highlighted, adding that the current spike in oil prices is a temporary issue with long-term benefits for the nation's economy.
