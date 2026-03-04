Left Menu

PDP President Calls for Withdrawal of Unwarranted Cases

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti criticized the registration of cases against National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, calling them 'unwarranted' and demanding their immediate withdrawal. These cases relate to allegedly circulating misleading content online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-03-2026 12:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 12:37 IST
PDP President Calls for Withdrawal of Unwarranted Cases
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti voiced her disapproval regarding the legal actions taken against National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and Junaid Azim Mattu, the former Mayor of Srinagar.

Mufti condemned the cases, which were filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly disseminating 'false, fabricated and misleading content' via digital and social media platforms, as 'egregiously unwarranted' and insisted on their prompt withdrawal.

She suggested these actions were unjust, tied to the lack of response from the Government of India and the NC government in Jammu & Kashmir concerning international matters involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation in the Middle East: A War Raging with No End in Sight

Escalation in the Middle East: A War Raging with No End in Sight

 United Arab Emirates
2
Strait of Hormuz: A Pivotal Point in Energy Conflict

Strait of Hormuz: A Pivotal Point in Energy Conflict

 Jamaica
3
Eternal Conflict: Unpacking the US-Iran Tensions

Eternal Conflict: Unpacking the US-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Micronutrient Magic: Transforming Teenage Irritability Globally

Micronutrient Magic: Transforming Teenage Irritability Globally

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026