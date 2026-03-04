PDP President Calls for Withdrawal of Unwarranted Cases

On Wednesday, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti voiced her disapproval regarding the legal actions taken against National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and Junaid Azim Mattu, the former Mayor of Srinagar.

Mufti condemned the cases, which were filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly disseminating 'false, fabricated and misleading content' via digital and social media platforms, as 'egregiously unwarranted' and insisted on their prompt withdrawal.

She suggested these actions were unjust, tied to the lack of response from the Government of India and the NC government in Jammu & Kashmir concerning international matters involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)