Asian Markets Slide Amid Surging Oil Prices and Geopolitical Tensions

Asian stock markets fell sharply as tensions with Iran increased, spiking oil prices and threatening global economic stability. South Korean shares saw significant declines, heavily impacted by energy security concerns. The ripple effects were felt in markets worldwide, with elevated commodity prices and inflationary pressures creating further uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 04-03-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 12:35 IST
Asian stock markets experienced a severe downturn on Wednesday, with South Korea's index plummeting over 12% amid escalating tensions with Iran. The conflict heightened fears among investors, already wary of climbing oil prices affecting the global economy and squeezing corporate profits.

South Korea's Kospi was particularly hard-hit, falling 12.1% to 5,093.54, as concerns about energy security overshadowed otherwise optimistic trends in sectors such as computer chip manufacturing. This decline mirrored losses across major Asian indices, including Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng.

In response, the U.S. President announced measures to secure maritime trade and mitigate risks associated with the Persian Gulf passage. Nonetheless, oil prices continue to surge, exacerbating inflationary pressure and concerns over economic stability, illustrated by fluctuating yields in the bond market.

