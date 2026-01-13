Markets Maneuver Through Global Tensions as Pivotal Economic Data Looms

Global stock markets experienced notable rises Tuesday, with the dollar regaining some lost value ahead of vital U.S. inflation data and major bank earnings reports. Oil prices soared, driven by supply fears amid political unrest in Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new 25% tariff on countries doing business with Iran, fueling market uncertainty. Despite this, Europe's STOXX 600 and U.S. futures remained relatively stable, while Japan's Nikkei surged by 3.3% to unprecedented heights following fiscal stimulus discussions.

Investors are cautiously optimistic, with ongoing geopolitical issues and concerns about market valuations. The anticipated 8.3% earnings growth in the fourth quarter provides some optimism. As earnings season begins, major U.S. banks prepare for scrutiny, particularly regarding Trump's proposed interest rate cap on credit cards.

