High-Profile Figures to Testify on Epstein Ties Before House Panel

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Goldman Sachs lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler, and Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black are set to testify before a House committee about their links to Jeffrey Epstein. Testimonies seek to clarify their interactions with the convicted sex offender, raising transparency and accountability issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 02:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 02:25 IST
Top U.S. figures, including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, are scheduled to testify before a House committee regarding their associations with Jeffrey Epstein. Questions are set to target the nature of these links during the session, chaired by U.S. Representative James Comer.

James Comer commended Lutnick's forthcoming transparency. The chairman also called on other prominent individuals, such as Bill Gates and other former Epstein associates, to testify, signaling an intensified scrutiny over Epstein's network.

Newly released files containing emails presenting discrepancies in Lutnick's past statements have led to bipartisan calls for his resignation. The upcoming testimonies mark a significant step towards unveiling the extent of Epstein's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

