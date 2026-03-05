Left Menu

Entertainment World Shaken by Scandals, Star Power, and New Ventures

The entertainment sector is abuzz with pivotal news, from the Berlin Film Festival director's role amidst Gaza tensions to major contracts in television and scandalous legal battles. Notable highlights include TV host Gayle King's new CBS contract and a gripping lineup of films, parties, and sports broadcasts featuring Hollywood stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 02:27 IST
Entertainment World Shaken by Scandals, Star Power, and New Ventures

The world of entertainment is currently pulsating with thrilling news, changes, and developments. Berlin Film Festival's director, Tricia Tuttle, will remain in her position after a controversial event in February concerning Gaza tensions. The German government recently held an emergency meeting to address the situation and recommended that Tuttle adhere to fresh guidelines.

In television, famed host Gayle King has put rumors to rest by signing a new contract, continuing her tenure at CBS News. 'CBS Mornings' remains her domain as she expresses excitement and commitment to the channel's mission. The move has ended months of conjecture about her future at the network.

Hollywood's touch reaches sports too, with actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney providing candid commentary from Wrexham's Championship clash. On a darker note, Kevin Spacey faces UK civil lawsuits for alleged sexual assaults. Meanwhile, rapper Ghetts received a jail term for a tragic hit-and-run incident, and Maggie Gyllenhaal embarks on a now film project, 'The Bride!'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Conflict: Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Rise

Escalating Conflict: Israel-Hezbollah Tensions Rise

 Global
2
Apple Unveils New Budget Devices and High-End Monitors: A Week of Big Tech Announcements

Apple Unveils New Budget Devices and High-End Monitors: A Week of Big Tech A...

 Global
3
Palantir's AI Challenge: Unwinding from Anthropic Amid Pentagon Dispute

Palantir's AI Challenge: Unwinding from Anthropic Amid Pentagon Dispute

 Global
4
Boosting Critical Mineral Supplies for U.S. Defense Needs

Boosting Critical Mineral Supplies for U.S. Defense Needs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026