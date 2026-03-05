Entertainment World Shaken by Scandals, Star Power, and New Ventures

The world of entertainment is currently pulsating with thrilling news, changes, and developments. Berlin Film Festival's director, Tricia Tuttle, will remain in her position after a controversial event in February concerning Gaza tensions. The German government recently held an emergency meeting to address the situation and recommended that Tuttle adhere to fresh guidelines.

In television, famed host Gayle King has put rumors to rest by signing a new contract, continuing her tenure at CBS News. 'CBS Mornings' remains her domain as she expresses excitement and commitment to the channel's mission. The move has ended months of conjecture about her future at the network.

Hollywood's touch reaches sports too, with actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney providing candid commentary from Wrexham's Championship clash. On a darker note, Kevin Spacey faces UK civil lawsuits for alleged sexual assaults. Meanwhile, rapper Ghetts received a jail term for a tragic hit-and-run incident, and Maggie Gyllenhaal embarks on a now film project, 'The Bride!'

