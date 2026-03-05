Aviation Turmoil: Rescuing Citizens Amid Middle East Crisis

As tensions rise in the Middle East, repatriation flights are scheduled to rescue citizens stranded by the closure of major Gulf airports. Governments are urgently organizing flights, with the U.K., France, and the UAE leading efforts amid a travel disruption reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite plans for evacuation, experts warn that normal operations won't resume quickly. Airlines face logistical challenges, such as repositioning aircraft and securing flight passes. Some travelers are taking matters into their own hands, while countries like Poland are deploying military assistance for the urgent evacuations.

Airlines, meanwhile, are rerouting and suspending services due to airspace constraints, spiking oil prices, and financial instability. Carriers like Emirates and Air France have extended flight suspensions, as fuel costs surge in response to the Iranian crisis, impacting airline profits significantly.

