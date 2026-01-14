Saks Global's Bankruptcy: The Fall of a Retail Giant

Saks Global, a renowned luxury department store conglomerate, sought bankruptcy protection late Tuesday. This move marks one of the most significant retail collapses since the pandemic, emerging just a year after Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, and Neiman Marcus united under its brand.

The store chain has struggled with immense debt following acquisition strategies and financing difficulties. In an effort to maintain operations, Saks Global secured a substantial $1.75 billion financing deal and appointed Geoffroy van Raemdonck as the new CEO.

Challenges like competition from online retailers and brands launching their own outlets have pressured Saks Global, a beloved destination for wealthy clientele since its 1867 inception by Andrew Saks. The future now hinges on its ability to successfully restructure or find a new owner.

(With inputs from agencies.)