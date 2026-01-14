Left Menu

Saks Global's Bankruptcy: The Fall of a Retail Giant

Saks Global, a major luxury retailer conglomerate, filed for bankruptcy protection due to overwhelming debt. The company secured a financing package to keep its stores open while attempting a debt restructuring or sale. The pandemic and increased online competition have challenged this iconic high-end retail brand.

Updated: 14-01-2026 12:23 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 12:23 IST
Saks Global, a renowned luxury department store conglomerate, sought bankruptcy protection late Tuesday. This move marks one of the most significant retail collapses since the pandemic, emerging just a year after Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, and Neiman Marcus united under its brand.

The store chain has struggled with immense debt following acquisition strategies and financing difficulties. In an effort to maintain operations, Saks Global secured a substantial $1.75 billion financing deal and appointed Geoffroy van Raemdonck as the new CEO.

Challenges like competition from online retailers and brands launching their own outlets have pressured Saks Global, a beloved destination for wealthy clientele since its 1867 inception by Andrew Saks. The future now hinges on its ability to successfully restructure or find a new owner.

