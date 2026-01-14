Left Menu

Luxury Giants Unite: Saks Global Files for Bankruptcy Amid High Fashion Turmoil

Saks Global, a prominent luxury department store conglomerate, filed for bankruptcy protection, highlighting major upheavals in U.S. high-end fashion. Saddled with debt, the company has secured $1.75 billion in financing to maintain operations and appointed a new CEO. The future of its iconic brands remains uncertain amidst rising online competition post-pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 14:44 IST
Luxury Giants Unite: Saks Global Files for Bankruptcy Amid High Fashion Turmoil

Saks Global, the iconic luxury department store conglomerate, sought bankruptcy protection late Tuesday, marking one of the largest retail collapses since the pandemic era. This comes just a year after a significant merger brought Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, and Neiman Marcus under one corporate banner.

The company announced it would keep stores operational following the arrangement of a $1.75 billion financing package. Geoffroy van Raemdonck, former CEO of Neiman Marcus, stepped in as the new CEO, as Saks Global faces monumental debt challenges and competition from online outlets.

Initially founded by retail pioneer Andrew Saks in 1867, the store known for exclusive brands like Chanel now navigates complex financial straits, intensified by a failed $2.7 billion merger debt and an evolving luxury retail landscape in post-pandemic times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Dairy Sector Soars with New High-Yield Synthetic Cattle Breeds

India's Dairy Sector Soars with New High-Yield Synthetic Cattle Breeds

 India
2
Olympic Ice Dance Rift: Falsehood Allegations Rock Former Partners

Olympic Ice Dance Rift: Falsehood Allegations Rock Former Partners

 Global
3
DNA Breakthrough Turns Fire Investigation into Murder Probe

DNA Breakthrough Turns Fire Investigation into Murder Probe

 India
4
Boosting Startup Synergy: A New Era of Corporate Collaboration

Boosting Startup Synergy: A New Era of Corporate Collaboration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026