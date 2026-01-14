Luxury Giants Unite: Saks Global Files for Bankruptcy Amid High Fashion Turmoil

Saks Global, the iconic luxury department store conglomerate, sought bankruptcy protection late Tuesday, marking one of the largest retail collapses since the pandemic era. This comes just a year after a significant merger brought Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman, and Neiman Marcus under one corporate banner.

The company announced it would keep stores operational following the arrangement of a $1.75 billion financing package. Geoffroy van Raemdonck, former CEO of Neiman Marcus, stepped in as the new CEO, as Saks Global faces monumental debt challenges and competition from online outlets.

Initially founded by retail pioneer Andrew Saks in 1867, the store known for exclusive brands like Chanel now navigates complex financial straits, intensified by a failed $2.7 billion merger debt and an evolving luxury retail landscape in post-pandemic times.

