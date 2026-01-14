Left Menu

Americans Oppose Greenland Acquisition: Trump's Controversial Aspiration

A recent poll shows only 17% of Americans support President Trump's plan to acquire Greenland. Concerns are raised over using military force and potential harm to NATO relations. The poll highlights widespread opposition across party lines, with military action seen as a threat to U.S. diplomacy and alliances.

Updated: 14-01-2026 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking revelation, only 17% of Americans approve of President Donald Trump's proposal to annex Greenland, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. This initiative, which has attracted criticism from both sides of the political aisle, also sees most Americans, including Democrats and many Republicans, rejecting military intervention to achieve it.

Trump has emphasized Greenland's strategic importance, citing its mineral riches and location as key reasons for U.S. acquisition. However, the idea of employing military force or financial incentives to persuade Greenlanders to secede from Denmark is met with skepticism and concern for NATO relations.

The poll indicates a widespread anxiety about potential damage to the NATO alliance and U.S.-European relationships, with Denmark warning that military action could spell the end of NATO. This sentiment echoes a larger reluctance among Americans to engage in foreign territorial expansions highlighted during Trump's tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

