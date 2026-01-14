Infosys AI-Driven Growth: A Mixed Quarter

Infosys, a leading IT services company, announced a 2.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,654 crore for the October-December quarter of FY26. This is in comparison to the previous year's corresponding profit of Rs 6,806 crore.

The Bengaluru-based company reported an 8.89% increase in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 45,479 crore, up from Rs 41,764 crore in Q3 FY25. Notably, quarter-on-quarter, Infosys' profit fell by 9.6%, while revenue saw a 2.2% rise.

Infosys emphasized its advancements in AI through Infosys Topaz, highlighting its role as a preferred AI partner for clients. CEO and MD Salil Parekh underscored the company's dedication to skill development and transformation in an AI-enhanced environment. Infosys' shares ended at Rs 1,599.05 on the BSE, slightly up by 0.07% from the previous close, with financial results released after market hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)