Left Menu

Infosys AI-Driven Growth: A Mixed Quarter

Infosys reported a 2.2% dip in net profit for Q3 FY26, down to Rs 6,654 crore, contrasting with an 8.89% revenue rise. Despite a quarterly 9.6% profit drop, Infosys' AI-driven initiatives, particularly through Infosys Topaz, are driving market share growth and positioning Infosys as a key AI partner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:43 IST
Infosys AI-Driven Growth: A Mixed Quarter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys, a leading IT services company, announced a 2.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,654 crore for the October-December quarter of FY26. This is in comparison to the previous year's corresponding profit of Rs 6,806 crore.

The Bengaluru-based company reported an 8.89% increase in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 45,479 crore, up from Rs 41,764 crore in Q3 FY25. Notably, quarter-on-quarter, Infosys' profit fell by 9.6%, while revenue saw a 2.2% rise.

Infosys emphasized its advancements in AI through Infosys Topaz, highlighting its role as a preferred AI partner for clients. CEO and MD Salil Parekh underscored the company's dedication to skill development and transformation in an AI-enhanced environment. Infosys' shares ended at Rs 1,599.05 on the BSE, slightly up by 0.07% from the previous close, with financial results released after market hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan Eases Afghan Cargo Strain with One-Time Re-Export Permission

Pakistan Eases Afghan Cargo Strain with One-Time Re-Export Permission

 Pakistan
2
Vedanta Shares Soar Amid Market Dip

Vedanta Shares Soar Amid Market Dip

 India
3
MRPL Reports Strong Financial Turnaround Amid Operational Milestones

MRPL Reports Strong Financial Turnaround Amid Operational Milestones

 Global
4
Grain Traders Under Fire: Unraveling Pledges to Protect Brazil's Forests

Grain Traders Under Fire: Unraveling Pledges to Protect Brazil's Forests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026