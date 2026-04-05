Kharge Sparks Debate with Gujarat 'Illiteracy' Comment
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stirred controversy by labeling Gujarat residents as 'illiterate,' suggesting they were misled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He contrasted them with the 'clever and educated' people of Kerala, whom he said could not be so easily fooled. Kharge criticized Modi and Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, for following similar political paths.
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In a heated assembly campaign speech, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ignited controversy by calling the residents of Gujarat 'illiterate' and implied they were being deceived by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This remark was made in stark contrast to his praise for the people of Kerala, whom he described as 'very clever and educated'.
Kharge warned against misleading Keralites, stating, 'Modiji, Vijayan, you both can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or other places, but you cannot fool the people of Kerala.' The Congress leader's comments add fuel to the ongoing rivalry as Kerala gears up for its assembly polls.
Further, Kharge alleged that there is no significant difference between Modi and Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, apart from their party affiliations, even suggesting that Vijayan is under Modi's influence. Kerala will hold assembly elections on April 9 for 140 seats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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