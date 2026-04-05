Left Menu

Kharge Sparks Debate with Gujarat 'Illiteracy' Comment

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stirred controversy by labeling Gujarat residents as 'illiterate,' suggesting they were misled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He contrasted them with the 'clever and educated' people of Kerala, whom he said could not be so easily fooled. Kharge criticized Modi and Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, for following similar political paths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 05-04-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 20:16 IST
Kharge Sparks Debate with Gujarat 'Illiteracy' Comment
Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated assembly campaign speech, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ignited controversy by calling the residents of Gujarat 'illiterate' and implied they were being deceived by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This remark was made in stark contrast to his praise for the people of Kerala, whom he described as 'very clever and educated'.

Kharge warned against misleading Keralites, stating, 'Modiji, Vijayan, you both can fool people who are illiterate in Gujarat or other places, but you cannot fool the people of Kerala.' The Congress leader's comments add fuel to the ongoing rivalry as Kerala gears up for its assembly polls.

Further, Kharge alleged that there is no significant difference between Modi and Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, apart from their party affiliations, even suggesting that Vijayan is under Modi's influence. Kerala will hold assembly elections on April 9 for 140 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sevilla's Rocky Road Continues Under New Leadership

Sevilla's Rocky Road Continues Under New Leadership

 Spain
2
North Korea's Silence on Iran: A Strategic Shift?

North Korea's Silence on Iran: A Strategic Shift?

 South Korea
3
Warring Words: Bengal Polls Clash Intensifies

Warring Words: Bengal Polls Clash Intensifies

 India
4
Tensions Flare as Congress Candidate Aisha Potty Faces Harassment

Tensions Flare as Congress Candidate Aisha Potty Faces Harassment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South faces heightened AI risks amid gaps in education and digital readiness

Climate fintech must overcome data gaps and bias to deliver real impact

Agentic AI could amplify data breaches through system-wide leaks

AI not as harmless as it seems: cumulative effects raise new governance concerns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026