Congress Critiques Modi's Delimitation Proposal as 'Weapon of Mass Distraction'

The Congress launched a fierce criticism against the Modi government on Sunday, targeting the recent delimitation proposal linked to the women's reservation law. The party alleges the proposal generally benefits larger and more populous states, drastically skewing influence away from smaller or southern states, labeling it a 'weapon of mass distraction.'

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deceiving citizens by claiming southern states will retain their strength in the Lok Sabha despite increased representation for populous states. The opposition asserts the ongoing economic and foreign policy crisis needs attention, not expanding Lok Sabha seats without sincere public dialogue.

The discussion highlights tensions as the proposal to raise Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816 is attributed to advancing political incentives for BJP-dominated states. Modi assures the reservations and increases won't affect the representation of any specific region negatively.

(With inputs from agencies.)