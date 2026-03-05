Tech Giants Pledge to Power Data Centers Amid Energy Cost Concerns

President Donald Trump has called on major technology firms to generate their own power to alleviate growing concerns among American consumers about the potential increase in electricity costs due to the expanding use of artificial intelligence. At a White House meeting, Trump urged companies like Google and Amazon to commit to self-sufficient power generation to stave off price hikes associated with data center operations.

During the announcement, Trump underscored the importance of affordability amidst rising utility bills, which have triggered widespread public backlash. The president also highlighted the need for increased energy infrastructure to support the projected tripling of energy demand by 2035, largely attributed to AI advancements.

While the tech giants' pledge aims to mitigate price surges, skeptics question its enforceability. Experts emphasize the importance of robust policies over voluntary commitments, stressing that actual regulations are necessary to manage the environmental and economic impact of data centers on local communities.

