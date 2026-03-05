Iran Denies Kurdish Militants Crossing from Iraq
Iran's Tasnim news agency has refuted claims of armed Kurdish militants entering Iran via Iraqi borders. Reporters situated in three border provinces confirmed no such crossings occurred, countering previous reports. The situation reflects ongoing tensions in the region and highlights the challenge of verifying information from conflict zones.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 04:10 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 04:10 IST
Iranian authorities have denied recent reports suggesting that armed Kurdish militants have crossed into Iran from Iraq. The accusations were refuted by Iran's Tasnim news agency, which cited its reporters stationed in three border provinces.
According to these reporters, there is no evidence of such crossings, thus contesting previous claims of militants infiltrating Iranian territory. The ongoing speculation underscores the delicate geopolitical dynamics in the region.
This development further highlights the difficulties of obtaining reliable information from conflict areas, where accusations and denials frequently circulate in the media.
