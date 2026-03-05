Controversial Claim: Michelangelo's Hidden Masterpiece Unveiled

An independent researcher has stirred the art world with a bold claim that a marble bust of Christ, found in a Roman church, is the work of the legendary Renaissance artist Michelangelo. On Wednesday, Valentina Salerno announced that her research attributes the sculpture to Michelangelo based on documents she uncovered.

Salerno has published her theory on academia.edu, a social networking site for academics, capturing attention due to an initial interest from the Vatican. Her claim comes amid renewed interest in Michelangelo's legacy, marking the 550th anniversary of his birth with several exhibits and commemorations taking place worldwide.

Despite her lack of formal qualifications in art history, Salerno's research has been acknowledged by some in the academic community. However, many experts remain skeptical, citing the frequent misattribution of works to Michelangelo and calling for a peer-review process to authenticate her findings.