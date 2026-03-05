Left Menu

Google's Concessions: Lower Fees and New Play Store Options

Google will reduce fees on its Android app store and permit rival options, ending a legal battle with Epic Games over allegations of monopoly. The change is part of a federal proposal, dropping fees to 10-20% for subscriptions and allowing alternative app stores.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 05-03-2026 04:10 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 04:10 IST
Google's Concessions: Lower Fees and New Play Store Options
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal legal shift, Google announced it would lower fees on its Android app store and open avenues for rival platforms. This decision ends a protracted legal skirmish with Epic Games over antitrust practices and marks a significant alteration to their Play Store policy.

The proposal, filed in a San Francisco federal court, results from a 2020 case initiated by Epic Games, challenging Google's commission charges. With baseline commissions now set to decrease to a more competitive 10-20%, Google is also allowing a new payment processing option taking just 5%.

The changes await approval and reflect Google's broader strategy to adapt to increasing regulatory pressures worldwide. As Google's parent company Alphabet contemplates the implications, this move underscores an era of increased competition and regulatory scrutiny in the global tech landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: US-Iran Conflict Sparks Global Reactions

Escalating Tensions: US-Iran Conflict Sparks Global Reactions

 United States
2
President Trump's Preventative Skin Treatment

President Trump's Preventative Skin Treatment

 Global
3
High-Stakes Showdowns: Texas Primaries Defy Predictability

High-Stakes Showdowns: Texas Primaries Defy Predictability

 United States
4
Iran Conflict Fuels Gas Crisis in Moldova's Transdniestria Region

Iran Conflict Fuels Gas Crisis in Moldova's Transdniestria Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026