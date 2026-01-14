Left Menu

France Bars Far-Right Activists Over Incitement Concerns

France has banned 10 British far-right activists from entering the country, citing actions that could incite violence or disturb public order. The group, 'Raise the Colours', carries out activities opposing migration. The French Interior Minister emphasized that such acts are incompatible with the country's rule of law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France's interior ministry has prohibited 10 British far-right activists from entering the country, citing actions that could potentially incite violence and disturb public order. These activists are part of 'Raise the Colours', known for their campaign to halt migration and disrupt activities on France's northern coast.

The French Interior Minister, Laurent Nunez, reiterated the country's commitment to its rule of law, stressing that violent or hate-inducing actions are unacceptable. The ministry had been aware of the group's activities since December, forwarding the matter to appropriate authorities for potential public order disturbances.

Meanwhile, 'Raise the Colours' claims it has not received official notification of the ban. The small group began in Birmingham, expanding a flag-raising initiative across the UK to promote national pride. However, such demonstrations have alarmed migrant communities amid growing anti-immigration sentiments.

