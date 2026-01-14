Bajaj Mobility AG Initiates Global Rightsizing: 500 Jobs Affected at KTM AG

Bajaj Mobility AG revealed its decision on Wednesday to launch a global rightsizing initiative, which will result in cutting approximately 500 jobs at KTM AG. This Austria-based company, previously PIERER Mobility AG, oversees KTM Group, a top European motorcycle brand.

The measure, to be fully implemented by 2025, is a strategic effort to bolster long-term competitiveness by cutting fixed costs, streamlining structures, and enhancing international networks. The announcement came after Bajaj Auto took a majority stake in the Austrian firm last November.

KTM brands, including Husqvarna and GASGAS, have been a staple in the premium motorcycle segment across Europe. During a recent filing on the BSE, Bajaj Mobility AG emphasized the unavoidable need for this workforce reduction, primarily affecting white-collar employees and middle management, despite having 3,794 employees as of late 2025.

