Left Menu

Bajaj Mobility AG Initiates Global Rightsizing: 500 Jobs Affected at KTM AG

Bajaj Mobility AG has announced a global rightsizing programme, affecting around 500 employees at KTM AG, primarily in white-collar and middle management roles. This move is aimed at enhancing competitiveness by reducing costs and optimizing structures following their majority acquisition of KTM in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:53 IST
Bajaj Mobility AG Initiates Global Rightsizing: 500 Jobs Affected at KTM AG
  • Country:
  • India

Bajaj Mobility AG revealed its decision on Wednesday to launch a global rightsizing initiative, which will result in cutting approximately 500 jobs at KTM AG. This Austria-based company, previously PIERER Mobility AG, oversees KTM Group, a top European motorcycle brand.

The measure, to be fully implemented by 2025, is a strategic effort to bolster long-term competitiveness by cutting fixed costs, streamlining structures, and enhancing international networks. The announcement came after Bajaj Auto took a majority stake in the Austrian firm last November.

KTM brands, including Husqvarna and GASGAS, have been a staple in the premium motorcycle segment across Europe. During a recent filing on the BSE, Bajaj Mobility AG emphasized the unavoidable need for this workforce reduction, primarily affecting white-collar employees and middle management, despite having 3,794 employees as of late 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Madhya Pradesh Water Crisis Sparks Political Clash

Madhya Pradesh Water Crisis Sparks Political Clash

 India
2
Netanyahu's Political Legacy: Challenges and Opportunities Amidst Security Crises

Netanyahu's Political Legacy: Challenges and Opportunities Amidst Security C...

 Global
3
High Court Ruling Sparks Political Firestorm in West Bengal

High Court Ruling Sparks Political Firestorm in West Bengal

 India
4
Nestle's Formula Recall Crisis: CEO Apologizes Amid Global Concerns

Nestle's Formula Recall Crisis: CEO Apologizes Amid Global Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026