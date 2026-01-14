India Urges Citizens to Exit Iran Amid Rising Tensions

India has issued an urgent advisory for its citizens residing in Iran, urging them to depart the country using available means of transport. This development comes as regional tensions escalate following a potential military intervention by the United States in response to Iran's crackdown on protests that resulted in over 2,500 deaths.

The Indian embassy in Tehran has directed nationals, including students, pilgrims, business individuals, and tourists, to promptly leave Iran. The mission also advised caution, recommending that Indian citizens avoid protest sites and ensure their travel documents are ready. Those residing in Iran on resident visas are advised to register with the embassy.

The advisory follows President Trump's indication of possible military action and the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on countries trading with Tehran. Protests have spread across Iran's provinces, evolving into demands for political reform after the rial's collapse. The Ministry of External Affairs reiterated the travel warning, advising Indians to steer clear of Iran until further notice.