U.S., Japan, and EU Forge New Trade Path in Critical Minerals

The U.S., Japan, and the EU are planning a trade agreement focusing on critical minerals, potentially including tariffs and a price floor to address market imbalances caused by China. The U.S. Trade Representative is gearing up to begin negotiations in April.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 02:36 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 02:36 IST
The United States, Japan, and the European Union are gearing up to lay the groundwork for a groundbreaking trade agreement in the arena of critical minerals, according to insiders speaking with Bloomberg News this week.

At the helm of these negotiations will be the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, who will explore the inclusion of a price floor and tariffs on these vital materials, as a countermeasure to any market distortions by China. Sources revealed that U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is targeting April to launch these discussions.

Reuters has not yet confirmed the details of this report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

