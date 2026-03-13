A Star-Studded Preview: Oscars Fever and Fashion Highlights

The entertainment landscape is alive with anticipation as the Oscars approach, promising captivating moments both on and off the stage. Celebrity stylist Deborah Afshani envisions red carpet styles brimming with sequins and daring slits as she prepares top-tier clients such as 'Hamnet' director Chloe Zhao for the grand night.

The tradition of gifting Oscar nominees with luxury gift bags continues this year, with packages valued at approximately $350,000 featuring spa treatments, vacations, and products from emerging brands. Lash Fary of Distinctive Assets orchestrates this initiative, spotlighting brands on a global platform.

Hollywood buzz centers on a monumental BTS comeback concert expected to draw 260,000 attendees in Seoul, heralding their first album release in over three years. Meanwhile, cultural icons like Barbra Streisand are set to receive accolades, and innovative projects assist autistic adults in Hollywood careers, rounding out a multifaceted entertainment preview.

