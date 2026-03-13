Chile and U.S. Forge New Path in Critical Minerals Cooperation
Chile and the U.S. have entered discussions on critical minerals, aiming to boost cooperation in mining, recycling, and exploration. The agreement seeks to reduce reliance on China's mineral supply and strengthen bilateral supply chains. The talks are timely with Chile's recent political changes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 02:34 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 02:34 IST
Chile and the United States have embarked on a collaborative journey to bolster supply chains in critical minerals, potentially reducing dependence on China.
A newly signed joint statement marks the beginning of discussions targeting public and private financing for mining, mineral recycling, and new exploration opportunities.
The dialogue coincides with the political transition in Chile, as President Kast takes office, providing momentum for future economic collaboration between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Australia to Tap Fuel Reserves Amid Supply Chain Disruptions
Navigating Crisis: India's Oil Supply Chain Through the Strait of Hormuz
Ukraine's Tactical Strikes: Disrupting Russia’s Energy and Military Supply Chains
Global LNG Supply Chain Shocked: QatarEnergy Declares Force Majeure
West Asia conflict: PM Modi says it has affected whole world's energy supply chain; 'we believe in ideology of India first.'