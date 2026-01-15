Retail Surge: A K-Shaped Economic Growth Divide

U.S. retail sales experienced a surprising rise in November, fueled by a rebound in motor vehicle purchases and increased household spending, indicating strong economic growth. According to the Commerce Department, the affluent demographic drove much of this growth, while lower-income households grappled with rising basic commodity prices due to import tariffs.

Experts describe this spending pattern as K-shaped, highlighting increased spending disparity. Higher earners benefit more from recent tax refunds and deductions, whereas lower-income families see their real incomes negatively impacted. Despite a 0.6% rise in retail sales, economists foresee challenges ahead as economic pressures remain for many consumers.

The retail surge was further supported by increased sales in building materials, garden equipment, and various store categories. However, housing affordability remains a pressing issue due to limited supply, despite variations in mortgage rates. Economists expect retail trends and labor market dynamics to continue shaping economic growth patterns.

