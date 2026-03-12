Health Highlights: Global Trends and Innovations Transforming the Industry

The World Health Organization (WHO) has verified 18 attacks on healthcare centers in Iran since the U.S. and Israel conflict began on February 28, resulting in eight health worker deaths. WHO emphasizes the importance of protecting healthcare under international humanitarian law.

Regenxbio's gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy is showing positive results, demonstrating improved muscle function in an early-stage trial. The therapy, RGX-202, tested in boys aged 1 to 12, has maintained a positive safety profile.

U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly plans a $3 billion investment in China over the next decade, enhancing production capacity for its experimental diabetes and obesity treatment. Concurrently, the U.S. FDA has approved leucovorin for treating a rare disorder causing autism-like symptoms, although not for broader autism conditions.