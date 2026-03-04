Left Menu

Japan Overcomes Taiwan Defense to Secure Women's Asian Cup Opener

Japan's women's football team starts their Women's Asian Cup Group C with a 2-0 victory against Taiwan in Perth. Despite Taiwan's solid defense, goals from Momoko Tanikawa and Kiko Seike ensured Japan's win. Japan dominated possession but found Taiwan's goalkeeper, Wang Yu-ting, a formidable opponent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 12:54 IST
Japan Overcomes Taiwan Defense to Secure Women's Asian Cup Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's women's football team clinched a 2-0 win over Taiwan in their Women's Asian Cup Group C opener held in Perth on Wednesday. Midfielder Momoko Tanikawa scored the first goal in the 61st minute, breaking the deadlock with Taiwan's resolute defense.

The match saw Japan dominate possession but faced strong resistance, especially from Taiwan's goalkeeper, Wang Yu-ting. Seeking to reclaim the Asian Cup title they held in 2014 and 2018, Japan's performance was hindered by Taiwan's defensive strategy which kept all players in their half.

Substitute Kiko Seike secured the second goal with a powerful header in stoppage time, ensuring a well-deserved victory for Japan. Despite not registering any shots on goal, Taiwan's defensive prowess was noteworthy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strait of Hormuz: A Pivotal Point in Energy Conflict

Strait of Hormuz: A Pivotal Point in Energy Conflict

 Jamaica
2
Eternal Conflict: Unpacking the US-Iran Tensions

Eternal Conflict: Unpacking the US-Iran Tensions

 Global
3
Micronutrient Magic: Transforming Teenage Irritability Globally

Micronutrient Magic: Transforming Teenage Irritability Globally

 New Zealand
4
Rescue Flight: UK Nations Prioritizes Vulnerable Citizens Amid Middle East Crisis

Rescue Flight: UK Nations Prioritizes Vulnerable Citizens Amid Middle East C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026