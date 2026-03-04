Japan Overcomes Taiwan Defense to Secure Women's Asian Cup Opener
Japan's women's football team starts their Women's Asian Cup Group C with a 2-0 victory against Taiwan in Perth. Despite Taiwan's solid defense, goals from Momoko Tanikawa and Kiko Seike ensured Japan's win. Japan dominated possession but found Taiwan's goalkeeper, Wang Yu-ting, a formidable opponent.
Japan's women's football team clinched a 2-0 win over Taiwan in their Women's Asian Cup Group C opener held in Perth on Wednesday. Midfielder Momoko Tanikawa scored the first goal in the 61st minute, breaking the deadlock with Taiwan's resolute defense.
The match saw Japan dominate possession but faced strong resistance, especially from Taiwan's goalkeeper, Wang Yu-ting. Seeking to reclaim the Asian Cup title they held in 2014 and 2018, Japan's performance was hindered by Taiwan's defensive strategy which kept all players in their half.
Substitute Kiko Seike secured the second goal with a powerful header in stoppage time, ensuring a well-deserved victory for Japan. Despite not registering any shots on goal, Taiwan's defensive prowess was noteworthy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
