China has declared its openness to engage in dialogue with the United States across multiple levels while steadfastly maintaining its 'red lines' and principles, a parliamentary spokesperson revealed on Wednesday.

These statements occur as China prepares for the National People's Congress session, and as both superpowers aim to stabilize their strained relations before a pivotal summit between President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping, anticipated in Beijing at the end of March.

The fragile bilateral relationship has been exacerbated by trade disputes and geopolitical tensions involving Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and the conflict with Iran, a significant oil supplier to China. The Chinese spokesperson emphasized respect for national sovereignty and rebuked any nation attempting to dominate global affairs.

