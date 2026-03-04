Left Menu

Tragedy in the Hooghly: Festive Bath Turns Fatal

Three individuals drowned and one went missing after being swept away by the Hooghly River while bathing post Dol festivities in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. The incident occurred at Balaram Sarkar Ghat. The deceased were identified as residents of Madrul Government Colony. A search for the missing is ongoing.

Updated: 04-03-2026 12:56 IST
Tragedy in the Hooghly: Festive Bath Turns Fatal
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, when three individuals drowned, and one went missing in the Hooghly River. The event occurred on Tuesday afternoon at Balaram Sarkar Ghat, Bhatpara Municipality, following the Dol festivities.

The deceased, Saikat Nandi (32), Sourav Nandi (27), and Balaram Sarkar, were residents of Madrul Government Colony and members of the same family, police reported. According to the authorities, the men lost their balance in the river's strong current while a fourth man attempted a rescue but was also swept away.

A search and rescue operation is currently in progress, aided by divers, in hopes of locating the fourth individual. This incident has caused widespread sorrow in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

