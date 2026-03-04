Finnish President's Visit to India Boosts Bilateral Ties
Finnish President Alexander Stubb's visit to India aims to enhance bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and technology. Talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to finalize MoUs. The trip includes participation in the Raisina Dialogue and meetings with Indian leaders and business figures.
- Country:
- India
Finnish President Alexander Stubb initiated a four-day visit to India on Wednesday, seeking to enhance cooperation across various sectors such as trade, investment, and critical technology. Stubb is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, aiming to solidify several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) that will likely bolster joint initiatives.
The ongoing crisis in West Asia is expected to be a significant topic of discussion between the two leaders. Before departing for New Delhi, Stubb expressed optimism about strengthening Finland-India relations, particularly in trade. He is slated to be the chief guest at the Raisina Dialogue's inaugural session on Thursday evening, further highlighting the importance of the visit.
Upon arrival, Stubb received a cordial welcome from Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh. According to External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the visit will add new momentum to the already warm and friendly relations between the two democracies. Stubb, accompanied by a high-level delegation of Finnish ministers, officials, and business leaders, will also meet with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, before wrapping up his visit in Mumbai.
(With inputs from agencies.)
