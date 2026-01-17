Modi Unveils India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Connectivity Boost for North-East
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Howrah and Guwahati, along with several infrastructure projects worth Rs 3,250 crore in West Bengal. The fully air-conditioned sleeper train reduces travel time by 2.5 hours, enhancing connectivity and empowering youth in the region.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train connecting Howrah to Guwahati. The launch is part of a broader initiative to boost the nation's rail and road infrastructure, with projects worth Rs 3,250 crore announced in West Bengal.
From Malda Town station, Modi virtually flagged off an array of trains, underscoring India's strides in modernizing its transport facilities. The Vande Bharat sleeper train, with reduced travel time on the Howrah-Guwahati route, promises to empower the youth and enhance regional connectivity.
Asserting India's self-reliance, Modi highlighted that Indian Railways is undergoing rejuvenation, electrifying lines and modernizing stations. He affirmed that the state's new rail projects and improved road networks will facilitate trade, commerce, and job opportunities, driving economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bodo Peace Accord ended long years of unrest in Assam, opened new avenues of education, progress: PM in Guwahati.
BJP govt cleansing sins of Congress, connecting hearts and places in Assam: PM at tribal dance programme in Guwahati.
Narendra Modi's Grand Guwahati Roadshow: A Fusion of Culture and Power
Cong ensured Assam's Bodoland remained disconnected from mainstream: PM at tribal dance programme in Guwahati.
'Bagurumba Dwhou' dance performance more than just celebration, it's show of respect to Bodo community: PM in Guwahati.