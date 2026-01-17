Modi Unveils India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: Connectivity Boost for North-East

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train connecting Howrah to Guwahati. The launch is part of a broader initiative to boost the nation's rail and road infrastructure, with projects worth Rs 3,250 crore announced in West Bengal.

From Malda Town station, Modi virtually flagged off an array of trains, underscoring India's strides in modernizing its transport facilities. The Vande Bharat sleeper train, with reduced travel time on the Howrah-Guwahati route, promises to empower the youth and enhance regional connectivity.

Asserting India's self-reliance, Modi highlighted that Indian Railways is undergoing rejuvenation, electrifying lines and modernizing stations. He affirmed that the state's new rail projects and improved road networks will facilitate trade, commerce, and job opportunities, driving economic growth.

