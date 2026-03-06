Left Menu

Pioneering Digital Accessibility: AccessifyLabs & Accessibility Cloud Partner for Global Transformation

AccessifyLabs partners with Accessibility Cloud to create a new infrastructure model for digital accessibility. Combining AI with human expertise, the partnership aims to revolutionize digital accessibility testing and compliance. The collaboration emphasizes moving from audits to embedded infrastructure, ensuring accessibility becomes integral, sustainable, and scalable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:26 IST
AccessifyLabs, a global leader in digital accessibility and compliance, has announced a strategic partnership with Accessibility Cloud, a renowned digital accessibility testing platform. Together, they aim to reshape digital accessibility by integrating artificial intelligence with human expertise, creating scalable digital infrastructure systems that prioritize accessibility.

At the core of this alliance is the Accessibility Cloud AI, a powerful engine designed to revolutionize the accessibility landscape. The partnership combines AI's capability to automate large-scale detection with the indispensable role of human testers, ensuring comprehensive coverage and meaningful user experiences.

This initiative marks a significant shift as enterprises worldwide face stricter regulatory demands. The transition from traditional audits to proactive accessibility governance not only reduces compliance risks but also enhances brand trust, embedding accessibility throughout the development lifecycle for sustainable results.

