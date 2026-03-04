Kerala's Zebra Crossing Drive: Enhancing Pedestrian Safety

The Kerala Police have imposed fines totalling Rs 3,04,150 for zebra crossing violations as part of their 'White Line–Lifeline' initiative, targeting pedestrian safety and driver discipline.

Conducted over four days, this special drive inspected 46,926 vehicles, penalizing 1,215 for violations. Enforcement teams focused on key junctions, accident-prone areas, and pedestrian crossings, aiming for strict adherence to traffic rules.

Under Inspector General of Police direction, the campaign engaged local police chiefs and traffic units, also utilizing the 'Shubhayatra' initiative to involve the public in reporting traffic violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)