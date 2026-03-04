Left Menu

Kerala's Zebra Crossing Drive: Enhancing Pedestrian Safety

The 'White Line–Lifeline' drive by Kerala Police led to fines of Rs 3,04,150 for zebra crossing violations. It inspected 46,926 vehicles, highlighting pedestrian safety and driver discipline. The initiative focused on accident-prone areas and encouraged safe driving. Public involvement is encouraged via the 'Shubhayatra' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Police have imposed fines totalling Rs 3,04,150 for zebra crossing violations as part of their 'White Line–Lifeline' initiative, targeting pedestrian safety and driver discipline.

Conducted over four days, this special drive inspected 46,926 vehicles, penalizing 1,215 for violations. Enforcement teams focused on key junctions, accident-prone areas, and pedestrian crossings, aiming for strict adherence to traffic rules.

Under Inspector General of Police direction, the campaign engaged local police chiefs and traffic units, also utilizing the 'Shubhayatra' initiative to involve the public in reporting traffic violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

