Indian Army Seeks New Recruits: Massive Porter Recruitment Drive Announced
The Indian Army plans to recruit 800 porters for a new Porter Company in Rajouri and Poonch districts. Scheduled for March 12 to 19, the recruitment drive targets 600 primary and 200 reserve porters. Eligible candidates must be Indian citizens aged 18-40, with specific documentation required.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:31 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian Army has announced a substantial recruitment campaign to enlist 800 porters for its newly established Porter Company, according to official sources.
The recruitment drive, set to occur from March 12 to 19, will take place across seven locations in Rajouri and Poonch districts.
The recruitment requires applicants to be medically fit Indian citizens between 18 and 40 years old, with specific documentation including original and attested copies of identification and certificates needed for eligibility.