Indian Army Seeks New Recruits: Massive Porter Recruitment Drive Announced

The Indian Army has announced a substantial recruitment campaign to enlist 800 porters for its newly established Porter Company, according to official sources.

The recruitment drive, set to occur from March 12 to 19, will take place across seven locations in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The recruitment requires applicants to be medically fit Indian citizens between 18 and 40 years old, with specific documentation including original and attested copies of identification and certificates needed for eligibility.