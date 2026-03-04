Left Menu

Indian Army Seeks New Recruits: Massive Porter Recruitment Drive Announced

The Indian Army plans to recruit 800 porters for a new Porter Company in Rajouri and Poonch districts. Scheduled for March 12 to 19, the recruitment drive targets 600 primary and 200 reserve porters. Eligible candidates must be Indian citizens aged 18-40, with specific documentation required.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:31 IST
Indian Army Seeks New Recruits: Massive Porter Recruitment Drive Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has announced a substantial recruitment campaign to enlist 800 porters for its newly established Porter Company, according to official sources.

The recruitment drive, set to occur from March 12 to 19, will take place across seven locations in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The recruitment requires applicants to be medically fit Indian citizens between 18 and 40 years old, with specific documentation including original and attested copies of identification and certificates needed for eligibility.

TRENDING

1
Finn Allen's Blazing Century Propels New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final

Finn Allen's Blazing Century Propels New Zealand to T20 World Cup Final

 India
2
Rising Seas and Miscalculated Threats: Coastal Communities at Risk

Rising Seas and Miscalculated Threats: Coastal Communities at Risk

 United States
3
Tragic Holi Celebration: Two Lives Lost in Motorcycle Collision

Tragic Holi Celebration: Two Lives Lost in Motorcycle Collision

 India
4
Left Demands Transparency in West Bengal Voter Rolls Amid Night-Long Protest

Left Demands Transparency in West Bengal Voter Rolls Amid Night-Long Protest

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026