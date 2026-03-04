Tensions Escalate: Strait of Hormuz Crisis Chokes Oil Supply

The conflict between the U.S. and Iran escalated on Wednesday as a U.S. strike targeted an Iranian warship off Sri Lanka. This incident has deepened the ongoing crisis that has immobilized shipping in the Strait of Hormuz for five days, disrupting crucial oil and gas flows from the Middle East.

In response, U.S. President Donald Trump committed to providing insurance and naval escorts for ships exporting energy from the region, aiming to curb soaring prices. While hundreds of ships have remained anchored, Qatar announced a month-long shutdown of gas liquefaction. Other Gulf producers face logistics challenges, causing significant disruptions.

Amidst the gridlock, only a rare transit occurred when the tanker Pola made its way through the Strait. Oil prices have fluctuated, with Goldman Sachs revising forecasts due to the sustained impact on exports. Meanwhile, Asian countries like India and Japan are seeking alternate energy supplies due to the shortfall caused by stalled Middle East exports.