BJP and AAP Clash Over Atishi's Alleged Remarks on Sikh Gurus

The political rivalry between BJP and AAP has intensified following a forensic report endorsing the authenticity of a video involving Leader of Opposition Atishi's alleged derogatory remarks about Sikh gurus in the Delhi Assembly.

The video, tied to the January 6 session marking Sikh religious martyrdoms, has led to BJP accusations against Atishi for using language deemed disrespectful towards Guru Tegh Bahadur. This has resulted in calls for Atishi's apology and condemnation from other party leaders.

AAP, countering with its own forensic findings, claims the BJP has selectively misrepresented the report. The dispute has sparked broader debates about media suppression and institutional misuse, with Sikh community leaders urged to address the situation.

