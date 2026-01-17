Left Menu

BJP and AAP Clash Over Atishi's Alleged Remarks on Sikh Gurus

The BJP and AAP are embroiled in a heated exchange over remarks by Atishi on Sikh gurus in the Delhi Assembly. The conflict centers around a forensic report confirming the video's authenticity. BJP demands apologies from Atishi and AAP leaders, accusing misconduct and suppression of media coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:55 IST
BJP and AAP Clash Over Atishi's Alleged Remarks on Sikh Gurus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political rivalry between BJP and AAP has intensified following a forensic report endorsing the authenticity of a video involving Leader of Opposition Atishi's alleged derogatory remarks about Sikh gurus in the Delhi Assembly.

The video, tied to the January 6 session marking Sikh religious martyrdoms, has led to BJP accusations against Atishi for using language deemed disrespectful towards Guru Tegh Bahadur. This has resulted in calls for Atishi's apology and condemnation from other party leaders.

AAP, countering with its own forensic findings, claims the BJP has selectively misrepresented the report. The dispute has sparked broader debates about media suppression and institutional misuse, with Sikh community leaders urged to address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
2
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
3
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global
4
French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic Hopes

French Ice Dancers Claim first European Title Amid Controversies and Olympic...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026