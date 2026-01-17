Left Menu

Unveiling Delcy Rodríguez: From Power Player to DEA Target

Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela's acting president, has come under intense scrutiny by the US DEA for alleged involvement in drug trafficking and corruption. Despite her role as the potential stabilizer of Venezuela, she is viewed with suspicion due to her connections with Nicolás Maduro and various criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:55 IST
Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela's acting president, has emerged as a critical figure in the political landscape following Nicolás Maduro's capture. However, her ascendancy is clouded by allegations of drug trafficking and corruption, making her a focal point for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

For years, Rodríguez has been on the radar of the DEA, labeled a "priority target" in 2022—an indication of her significant alleged impact on the drug trade. Confidential reports suggest she has been involved in laundering operations and connections with key figures in the Venezuelan regime, including Maduro's alleged money-handler, Alex Saab.

While Delcy Rodríguez is not formally charged, her name is linked to multiple ongoing investigations related to Venezuela's criminal activities. Despite this, U.S. President Donald Trump sought her as an ally, spotlighting the complex interplay of international politics and criminal justice.

