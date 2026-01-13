Karnataka, Saurashtra, Punjab, Vidarbha Dominate as Vijay Hazare Trophy Semifinalists
Defending champions Karnataka, Saurashtra, Punjab, and Vidarbha have advanced to the semifinals of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Karnataka triumphed over Mumbai via the VJD method, while Punjab dominated Madhya Pradesh. Saurashtra and Vidarbha secured their spots with emphatic victories over Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, respectively.
The defending champions of the Vijay Hazare Trophy—Karnataka, Saurashtra, Punjab, and Vidarbha—have advanced to the semifinals, demonstrating impressive performances across the quarterfinal round. Karnataka clinched their semifinal spot by defeating Mumbai through the VJD method, as rain briefly halted play. Devdutt Padikkal and Karun Nair played pivotal innings, ensuring Karnataka surpassed the target efficiently.
Saurashtra showcased their mettle against Uttar Pradesh by securing a comprehensive VJD method win. UP posted 310/8, with standout performances by Abhishek Goswami and Sameer Rizvi. However, Saurashtra's skipper Harvik Desai and Prerak Mankad countered effectively, with Desai anchoring the chase to secure their spot in the semifinals.
In another thrilling quarterfinal, Punjab overpowered Madhya Pradesh, while Vidarbha outclassed Delhi. Punjab set a formidable 345/6 target, with notable contributions from its batting lineup, notably Prabhsimran Singh and Anmolpreet Singh. Vidarbha, led by Yash Rathod and Atharva Taide, put Delhi on the back foot with a commanding total, ultimately securing victory with decisive bowling performances.
